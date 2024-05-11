Player of Borussia Dortmund linked with move to Inter Miami

11 May 2024 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

Borussia Dortmund icon Marco Reus announced earlier this month that he would leave this summer and he has been linked with a move to Inter Miami, Azernews reports.

Reus announced that he would be leaving Dortmund after being at the club for over 12 years. The fan favorite is now being linked with a move to join forces with Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer as per a report from Patrick Berger of Sky Germany.

The report also suggests that the 32-year-old superstar has attracted interest from Inter Miami's MLS rival, St. Louis CITY and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. However, Reus will only make the decision on his future after the Champions League final against Real Madrid, as he wants to focus his entire attention towards what will be his last attempt to win the coveted European title.

