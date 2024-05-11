Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull co-op in education sphere [PHOTOS]

11 May 2024 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with his counterpart Yusuf Tekin, President of the Turkish Council of Higher Education Erol Ozvar, and Chairman of GNAT Committee on National Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Mahmut Ozer on the sidelines of the 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries held in Ankara.

During the meetings, the discussions revolved around the ongoing and future cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of education.

---

