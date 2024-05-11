Weapons and ammunition found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

11 May 2024 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

On May 4-10, weapons and ammunition were found in liberated regions, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry.

Police officers found 38 automatic weapons, eight pistols, and 14 rifles in the territory of Khankendi city.

It was reported that, in addition, one grenade launcher, 23 grenades, 23 lighters, 136 cartridge combs, 21,040 cartridges of different sizes, five TNT, 27 bayonets and other ammunition were found and seized in the city.

Also, five automatic weapons, 18 cartridge combs and 290 cartridges of different calibers were found and taken from the territory of Agdara region.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in secret places, as well as in the basements of schools, kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in the territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.



