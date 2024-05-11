Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade to visit Turkiye

11 May 2024 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

The chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada to pay a visit to the Republic of Türkiye on May 12, Azernews reports.

At the invitation of the President of Directorate of Religious Affairs in Türkiye Ali Erbash, Sheikh-ul-Islam will participate and speak at the newly established the Islamic World Scholars Consultative Meeting in Istanbul on May 13.

Within the framework of the visit, the Chairman of the CMO will take part in the ceremony of reception of the meeting’s participants by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz