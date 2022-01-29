By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners and medalists of the 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline, as well as the 18th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Tumbling was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Omar Gasimli took first place in trampoline jumping in the "kids" age category among boys with a score of 38.750 points, Nikita Kolesnikov took second place with 36.830 points, and Sabuhi Suleymanli took third place with 36.500 points. Gasimli and Suleymanli are pupils of the Baku School of Gymnastics, and Kolesnikov represents "Ojag" sports club.

In the "children" age category in tumbling among girls, the leading position was taken by Narmin Bahadirli (35.680 points). Melisa Ismikhanova took the second step of the podium with a score of 35.660 points, and Maryam Akhundova took third place with 34.730 points. Ismikhanova represents the Baku School of Gymnastics, while Bahadirli and Akhundova - "Ojag" sports club.

In the "juniors" age category in tumbling among boys, Bilal Gurbanov took the top of the podium with a score of 47.700 points, Aleksey Karatashov took the second place (42.600 points), and Huseyn Asadullayev - the third place (39.600 points). All of the athletes are pupils of the Baku Gymnastics School.

Totally, in the championship and competition, 34 athletes are participating in trampoline jumping and 20 gymnasts – in tumbling.

At the trampoline tournament in the individual program, athletes perform in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015), "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

In tumbling competitions, athletes compete in the following age categories: "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

With these competitions, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has opened the season of local tournaments after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events are being held upon special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, and in accordance with the rules of quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, as well as without spectators.

