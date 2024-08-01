Threats hinder development of regional transport relations, says Minister Bayramov

1 August 2024 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister, met with Mehmet Samsar, Director General for Eastern Europe, Caucasus, and Central Asia of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, cooperation within multilateral formats, as well as regional and international security.

The two emphasized that reciprocal visits and consultations between the foreign ministries are crucial for detailed discussions on bilateral and regional issues.

They stressed the necessity of enhancing cooperation between the two countries within international and regional organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States, and through various trilateral and multilateral formats.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He underlined the challenges facing the peace process, including ongoing claims against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, issues related to Armenia’s constitution, and steps threatening regional stability, such as the militarization of Armenia by third countries.

The minister underscored that these threats impede peace, stability, and regional cooperation, and hinder the development of regional transport relations, stressing the importance of their elimination.

The meeting also covered other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

