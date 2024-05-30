China intends to strengthen cooperation with Arab countries

30 May 2024 18:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese authorities welcome the strengthening of cooperation between Chinese and Arab financial institutions, Azernews reports.

Jinping noted that China intends to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as oil, gas, trade and infrastructure, as well as investment and artificial intelligence.

"China also supports strengthening cooperation between financial institutions and the accession of Arab banks to the system of cross-border interbank payments. China is ready to strengthen the exchange of digital currency and strengthen cooperation between central banks," the Chinese president said.

