Pentagon signs $1 billion contract for construction of two frigates

25 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American company Marinette Marine Corp. received a $1.04 billion contract from the US Department of Defense for the design and construction of two Constellation-class frigates (FFG 66 and FFG 67) with guided missile weapons, Azernews reports.

The work will be carried out in the states of Wisconsin, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Georgia and should be completed by April 2030.

Constellation frigates are a type of small combat surface ships of a new generation. It is planned that they will be used to combat ships, submarines and carry out electronic countermeasures.

Their armament will consist of cruise, anti-ship and guided missiles launched, including from vertical launch installations, automatic cannons, electronic warfare systems, etc. The frigates are capable of carrying helicopters, drones, as well as high-speed rigid-hulled inflatable boats.

The crew of the Constellation frigate is up to 200 people.

