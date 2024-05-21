Most expensive villas on artificial islands off the coast of Dubai presented

21 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A project with a floating helipad, residences and sail-to-sail villas worth up to $68 million has been presented on the artificial islands of Dubai, Azernews reports.

The aim of the Amali Properties - Amali Island project is to provide services to the richest people who want privacy and exclusivity.

According to the TV channel, the project will consist of 24 villas located on two artificial islands off the coast of Dubai. The villas will be designed in seven different architectural styles, which will allow buyers to personalize their home by the sea. Prices start at $13.6 million and go up to $68 million for a private island villa Villa Avatea.

Ali Saivani, co-founder of Amali Properties, said that villa owners will be offered "sailing" residences that can be easily reached by boat. The project will also feature resort amenities such as a 10,000 square foot clubhouse, a floating helipad and a floating tennis court. According to Saivani, the islands are located just six minutes by boat from the center of Dubai and 18 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

According to the report, 19 of the 24 villas were sold before they were commissioned, indicating high demand for them. Sajwani added that the Amali Islands offer a unique option compared to other luxury real estate in Dubai.

The project was designed by the architectural firm Elastic to combine luxury living with nature. "Amali Island" is part of a large archipelago project made in the form of a world map.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz