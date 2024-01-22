Synthetic meat a threat say Rome-Paris-Vienna to EU

22 January 2024 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

Rome, Paris and Vienna on Wednesday warned the EU of the risks posed by synthetic meat ahead of a farm ministers' meeting in Brussels, Azernews reported, citing ANSA.

Lab grown meat, they said in a joint note backed by nine other countries, is "a threat to genuine methods of food production that are at the centre of the European agricultural model".

Italy, France and Austria warned of the risks of "new practices that include the production of meat with stem cell technology, which requires tissue from live animals.

"The development of this production of lab grown food raises many questions that must be discussed in depth".

