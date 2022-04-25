By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to April 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,358 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 25 Iranian rial on April 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,942 53,933 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,884 43,859 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,403 4,396 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,692 4,688 1 Danish krone DKK 6,097 6,095 1 Indian rupee INR 550 549 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,166 137,170 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,387 22,389 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,664 32,686 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,029 33,010 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,975 27,877 1 South African rand ZAR 2,695 2,693 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,849 2,850 1 Russian ruble RUB 543 543 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,411 30,424 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,632 30,634 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,489 49,413 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,312 1,312 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,310 34,295 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,932 8,929 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,461 6,460 100 Thai baths THB 123,555 123,557 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,711 9,711 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,735 33,728 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,358 45,358 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,462 9,462 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,835 13,836 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,917 2,924 1 Afghan afghani AFN 484 484 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,500 12,498 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,221 80,222 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,352 3,352 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 274,254 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,950 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,164 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,459 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 297,000-300,000 rials.

