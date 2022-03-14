By Trend

The meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on the regional benefits of enhancing bilateral cooperation and emphasis of positive developments between the two countries in their meeting held on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to a statement by the presidential communications directorate, the two leaders also highlighted the idea that Turkey and Greece have a special responsibility in building Europe’s security in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They also agreed on keeping communication channels open and improving bilateral relations despite disagreements between Turkey and Greece, the statement said.

Touching on the steps taken by Turkey to turn a new page in relations with Greece, Erdoğan said he believes they will take steps to address problems in the Aegean Sea, minorities, counterterrorism initiatives, irregular migration and more.

Noting that the problems can be solved through sincere and honest dialogue, Erdoğan said the two neighboring countries need to always keep in touch and just during crises.

The luncheon started at 2.00 p.m. local time (1100GMT) at the Vahdettin Mansion. The meeting was held behind doors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz