By Trend

Georgia reported 2 100 coronavirus cases, 2 251 recoveries, and 42 deaths on Friday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 976 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 281 cases, and the Adjara region with 188 cases.

A total of 38 802 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 23 472 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15 330 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5, 41 %, while 5, 5 % in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 934 741 among them 895 315 people recovered and 13 800 died.

There are 57 people quarantined, 4 551 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 858 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of December 31, 2 512 858 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 5 532 in a day.

