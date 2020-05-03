By Trend

Presently, everybody is witnessing the strongest blow to the global economy over the recent decades, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of IGC TRACECA Aset Asavbayev said.

“There is a real danger of causing damage both to people's lives and to meeting their need for essential goods, where transportation plays a crucial role, including providing medical facilities with equipment and medicines,” Asavbayev added, Trend reports referring to the IGC TRACECA.

“I would like to draw attention to the fact that the transport sector is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic,” secretary general added. “Despite the great restriction on the movement of passengers, the goods are still transported by planes, railway and vehicles.”

“At the same time, freight transportation by railway remained almost unchanged in connection with the pandemic, while a number of restrictive measures on cargo transportation by vehicles were taken by the TRACECA countries,” Asavbayev said. “Therefore, today I would like to concentrate on the cargo transportation by vehicles."

“Most TRACECA countries have taken measures to ensure the safety of their citizens in connection with transportation by vehicles,” secretary general said. “Among these measures are the restrictions on transportation, medical check-up, quarantine for drivers and a partial ban on entry into the territory of the countries.”

“The border control measures which hinder the spread of infection, but at the same time hinder the free movement of goods, are being applied,” Asavbayev said. “As a result, vehicles are stuck at some borders.”

"An interesting fact is that both more stringent and less stringent restrictive measures taken in the countries show almost identical results in the fight against the spread of coronovirus," secretary general added.

“Proceeding from the positive experience of the TRACECA countries that have shown positive results (including the dynamics of the pandemic spread), TRACECA experts developed the unified conditions for export-import and transit freight transportation by vehicles,” secretary general said.

“These conditions are aimed at unifying the measures taken by the TRACECA countries to create the most safe and uninterrupted transportation of goods,” Asavbayev said. “This is important to provide the TRACECA countries with the necessary goods, transport humanitarian aid, support the transport sector of the TRACECA countries, ensure the safety of the population, ease the burden of drivers and improve the situation on the border."

“Presently, any forecasts will be futile,” Asavbayev said. “The world will never be the same again. The economy will change. Not only the companies, organizations, structures, but also the entire sectors of the economy, including the transport and logistics complex will be transformed.”

“During this difficult period for the economies of the TRACECA countries, I would like to believe that the adopted recommendations and the agreed conditions for the transportation of goods along the Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor will be maximally implemented in accordance with the request to ensure safe and uninterrupted cargo transportation through the corridor," secretary general said.

“The TRACECA Permanent Secretariat has already submitted a project on the application of the common requirements for transportation by vehicles to / from / through the TRACECA countries in terms of preventing the spread of COVID-19 based on the best practice for the countries’ discussion and approval,” secretary general said. “We plan to adopt this document with the support of the countries soon.”

“We strive to move forward, develop the TRACECA corridor routes despite the existing obstacles, as well as take practical steps to gradually eliminate the transport barriers," secretary general said.

