Some 70 hectares of territory was allocated for the construction of a sugar plant in Kazakhstan’s Aksu city of Pavlodar region, Trend reports referring to Pavlodarnews.

"Russian company Bma Russland developed the feasibility study of the project, the technical specifications on connection to engineering networks systems were also received. Currently the budget and design documentation is being developed," the report said.

"Furthermore, the negotiations with potential investors, i.e. companies from Russia, China and Spain are taking place," reads the message.

The construction of the plant is to be finished by 2021. The preliminary cost of the project is estimated to be $150 million. Furthermore, Pavlodar region possesses all necessary resources for the project realization, i.e. cheap electricity, large river and an increase of irrigated land area.

"The plant is to process up to 6,000 tons of beets and to manufacture 100,000 tons of sugar per day, which accounts for 20 percent of Kazakh market demand. The manufactured product is also to be exported to Russia, China and Europe," the statement said.

(1USD = 383.31 KTZ on June 1)

