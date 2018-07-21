Trend:

Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Scholz said Tehran and Vienna plan to jointly organize a specialized course on tourism in the Iranian capital.

“A joint specialized course on tourism and ecotourism will be held between the two countries by one of Austria’s universities,” IRNA reported Scholz as saying.

The plan will be aimed at developing tourism and ecotourism industries to support conservation efforts and observe wildlife, he added.

The two nations’ universities will also enhance their cooperation in research projects and medical effects of botanical species to create jobs in the Islamic Republic.

Iran and Austria’s Mountaineering Federations will join hands as well to increase their cooperation and develop ecotourism.

Iran is among the world’s top potential tourist destinations with a variety of ancient sites, including 17 places listed by the UNESCO.

The country is attracting camera-wielding Westerners in droves, where ancient bazaars, museums, mosques, monuments, gardens and palaces along with historical ruins, amazing rural landscapes and bustling cities provide a feast for the eyes to behold and be enchanted with.

According to a biannual report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for 2017, Iran was the most affordable tourism destination for the third year in a row, where local foods, teas, Persian poetry books and nomadic carpets cost little.

The total contribution of travel and tourism to the country’s GDP in 2016 was 7.7 percent, and it is expected to rise some 4.9 percent in 2017. Tourism revenues over the past year grew 11 percent to more than $8.3 billion, during which 5.5 million foreign travelers visited the country.