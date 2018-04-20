By Trend

Armenia's current leadership is a political force that supports terrorism and that came to power through terror, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend on April 19.

"That government, with its aggressive policy and irrelevant activity, has led Armenia to a deadlock. Both people of Armenia and the world are fed up with this policy. That is why today, this fascist regime can no way control the situation in Armenia, and the people have finally protested. Probably, this terrorist force will be completely removed from the political power in the near future. Because, in case of failure, Armenia will not have a future, Armenia will not be able to join any major projects, and the country's' economy will collapse completely," he said.

He stressed that today the Armenian economy is in an unbearable situation, Armenian population lives in poverty, under miserable conditions and in a desperate situation.

On April 13, Armenia’s opposition started mass protests against the candidacy of former president Serzh Sargsyan for prime minister of the country. However, Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister on Tuesday amid the rallies.

The leader of the Civil Contract opposition party, MP Nikol Pashinyan, announced that he was launching a ‘velvet revolution’. Presently rallies are underway in Yerevan. Clashes occurred between demonstrators and police during the protests.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz