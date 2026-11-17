Georgia deports 74 foreign nationals, including Azerbaijani citizens
Georgia has deported 74 foreign nationals, including citizens of Azerbaijan, as part of immigration enforcement operations conducted over the past several days.
According to Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), the operations were carried out by officers of the ministry's Migration Department in coordination with other relevant structural units.
The deported individuals included citizens of Azerbaijan, India, Jordan, Pakistan, South Africa, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Egypt, Russia, Yemen, Lebanon, Nigeria, Türkiye, China, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and several other countries.
The ministry did not specify how many Azerbaijani nationals were among those deported or provide a breakdown of the individuals by nationality.
According to the MIA, all 74 individuals were removed from Georgian territory in accordance with the country's existing legislation.
The ministry also confirmed that the deported foreign nationals are prohibited from re-entering Georgia under the applicable legal provisions.
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