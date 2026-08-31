President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Malaysia

31 August 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to the entire people of Malaysia on the occasion of Malaysia’s national holiday—Independence Day.

The current level of partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, based on traditions of friendship and mutual respect, is gratifying.

I believe that Azerbaijani-Malaysian interstate relations and our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to successfully develop and expand both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations.

On this pleasant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state activities, and the friendly people of Malaysia lasting peace, welfare, and prosperity."