Video on Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Azerbaijan shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts [VIDEO]
A video highlighting the visit of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to Azerbaijan was shared on the social media accounts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
AzerNEWS presents the post.
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