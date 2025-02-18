President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Gambian President

18 February 2025 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Gambia Adama Barrow, Azernews reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of the Gambia – Independence Day.

We attach great importance to the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the Gambia. It is gratifying that today our cooperation is successfully developing both bilaterally and multilaterally.

I believe that we will continue making joint efforts to further develop relations between our countries in the spirit of friendship, in line with the interests of our peoples, and to successfully maintain our fruitful cooperation within multilateral institutions.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of the Gambia everlasting peace and prosperity."