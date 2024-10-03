Azerbaijan, OIC discuss issues of international legal cooperation

3 October 2024 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Issues of international legal cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have been discussed, Azernews reports.

These discussions took place during an exchange of views at the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan on October 3, during a meeting with a delegation led by Professor Nura Zaid Alrshoud, Executive Director of the Secretariat of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC IPHRC).

At the meeting, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Farhad Abdullayev, provided information about the activities of the institution he leads. It was noted that the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan cooperates with the constitutional courts of many countries within the framework of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Islamic World, which is part of the OIC. Referring to the 44-day Patriotic War, it was emphasized that under the leadership of President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the legal force of the Azerbaijani Constitution has been restored in the territories liberated from occupation.

F. Abdullayev highly appreciated the report prepared regarding the fact-finding mission carried out by the OIC IPHRC delegation, which visited the historically and originally Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation from September 23-25, 2021.

