British MP: Azerbaijan will achieve great success at COP29

4 June 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

“Azerbaijan’s hosting COP29 is a fantastic accomplishment. I think that Azerbaijan deserves it very much and I can confidently say that the country will achieve a great success at COP29,” Azernews reports, c David Charles Evans, current member of the House of Lords of the UK, as he telling to AZERTAC.

The British MP hailed the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that he is looking forward to the successful conclusion of the negotiations in the region to benefit everyone.

He continued by saying that ties between the UK and Azerbaijan are steadily developing, and improving day by day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz