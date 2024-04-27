EC's President extended invitation to attend COP29

27 April 2024 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has been invited to COP29, Vagif Sadigov, the ambassador of Azerbaijan in Belgium and Luxembourg, head of the Mission to the European Union, wrote in his account on the X social network, Azernews reports.

“Many thanks to Mr. Fernando Andresen-Guimaraes, Diplomatic adviser of the President of the European Commission, for a substantial exchange of views today on present and future of EU-Azerbaijan relations. It has also been a good occasion to transmit the invitation letter of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for COP29 in November in Baku,” the ambassador said.

