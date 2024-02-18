President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Munich Security Conference

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Christoph Heusgen in Munich, at the latter’s request, Azernews reports.

Christoph Heusgen expressed gratitude to the head of state for accepting the invitation to the Munich Security Conference and for participating. He also extended congratulations on Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the invitation to the Munich Security Conference and expressed gratitude for the congratulations regarding COP29.

Christoph Heusgen emphasized that the Munich Security Conference adopts a comprehensive and detailed approach to security, considering climate change as an integral part of the security concept. In this regard, as the secretariat of the Munich Security Conference, he expressed readiness to collaborate with Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29 and to hold a joint event during the session in Azerbaijan.

This proposal was warmly welcomed by the head of state. It was highlighted that Azerbaijan's COP Organizing Committee would work together in this direction with the secretariat of the Munich Security Conference. President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate with all international partners to ensure that COP29 is result-oriented. Currently, a troika has been formed within the COP framework, bringing together the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Brazil.

The meeting discussed the regional issues. The head of state reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace agenda, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the signing of a peace agreement. He underscored the successful and constructive nature of the meeting organized by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in this context.

