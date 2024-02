14 February 2024 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

“Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will be a new pillar of our economic development,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Azernews reports.

“In those regions, projects related to agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism will provide great support to the non-oil sector,” the head of state pointed out.

