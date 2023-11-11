Azerbaijan approves agreement on defense cooperation with Georgia

11 November 2023 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On approval of the Agreement on Defense Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia", Azernews reports.

According to the law, the "Agreement on Defense Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia", signed on April 24, 2023 in Baku, has been approved.

