Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents hold phone talk

10 September 2023 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

On September 10, President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azenews reports, citing Azertag.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state discussed regional issues, including the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The presidents exchanged views on prospects for the development of brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

