Deputy minister of Communications and New Technologies of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan dismissed from post

8 September 2023 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Deputy Minister of Communications and New Technologies of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan has been dismissed from his post, Azernews reports.

The corresponding order was signed by the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Majlis (Parliament) of Nakhchivan Azer Zeynalov.

According to the order, Habib Novruzov was removed from his post.

Rahid Alakbarli was appointed the new Minister of Communications and New Technologies of Nakhchivan earlier.

---

