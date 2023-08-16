Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of road in Gakh - decree

16 August 2023 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for the construction of the Gakh–Gashgachay–Armudlu (11 km) – Ashagy Malakh–Gashgachay–Armudlu highway (Gakh district).

According to the decree, for the construction of the Gakh–Gashgachay–Armudlu (11 km) – Ashagy Malakh–Gashgachay–Armudlu highway connecting three settlements with a population of 2,000 people, in accordance with subparagraph 1.31.7 "Allocation of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenses)", the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan is allocated 4.9 million manat ($2.9 million).

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in part one of this order.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.

---

