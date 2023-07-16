Azernews.Az

Sunday July 16 2023

Azerbaijan allocates over AZN 2.1 billion for defense and security

16 July 2023 13:33 (UTC+04:00)
The share of the defense and security sector in budget expenditures amounted to 15.27%, Azernews reports.

