Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry refutes claims made by Armenian PM

16 June 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

We strongly reject the absurd claims made by Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia in his speech at the meeting of government held on June 16, asserting that the establishment of the Lachin state border checkpoint caused a “tense humanitarian situation”, “prevention of the provision of daily necessities and medical products to Armenian residents by Azerbaijan”, “pursuance of ethnic cleansing policy by Azerbaijan”, as well as that Azerbaijan allegedly committed provocations in border areas.

We would like to remind you once again that any interference of Armenia on the issue of establishing a border checkpoint in the territory of Azerbaijan is a claim against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and such actions contradict all norms and principles of international law.

It is evident that with the establishment of this checkpoint, Armenia, which committed aggression against Azerbaijan and occupied our lands for almost 30 years, was deprived of steps that exacerbated the situation, as well as illegal activities carried out using the road, and it worries this country.

There are necessary conditions for the transparent, safe, and orderly passage of local Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan in both directions, and hundreds of residents have been using this road freely since the establishment of the checkpoint.

The purpose of the provocation committed by Armenia on June 15 against this checkpoint and our servicemen is to hinder the successful operation of the border checkpoint by Azerbaijan and prevent the safe and free use of the checkpoint.

It is unacceptable to assess the relevant measures taken by Azerbaijan in order to investigate the reasons for this provocation, as well as to ensure the security of the border checkpoint and the passage through it after the attack, which resulted in the injury of a serviceman of the State Border Service, as a “blockade”.

We demand Armenia to abandon provocations, responsibly and constructively approach the negotiations on the peace agreement and the opening of communications in the region, to comply with the obligations arising from the Trilateral Statement, including the complete withdrawal of its forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, and to refrain from steps against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan instead of making unfounded statements.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz