Shusha branch of Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum reopened after 31 years [PHOTOS] [VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members have attended the inauguration of the Shusha branch of the National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the works done.

The restoration work in the Shusha branch of the National Carpet museum, which was built in the second half of the 19th century, was launched by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2021.

The head of state, the First Lady and their family members also viewed the exhibits and works of art in the museum.

Along with exhibits evacuated and mainly dating back to the 18th-20th centuries, the museum also houses valuable carpets added its collection in recent years. A total of 115 pile and lint-free carpets, carpet products, archaeological items, national embroidery and clothing sets, jewelry and samples of artistic metal are on display in the museum.

