Azerbaijani education minister discusses co-op with Strasbourg University

29 March 2023 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The delegation led by Azerbaijani Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev is on an official visit to France, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the ministry, within the framework of the visit, Minister Emin Amrullayev met with Strasbourg University President Michel Deneken. The meeting discussed the strengthening of cooperation relations in the field of science and education, the development of cooperation in the field of scientific research, and student exchange.

At the meeting, a presentation was also held on the development prospects of the Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ) for 2024-2030.

Within the framework of the two-day visit, the delegation visited various scientific laboratories and research centers of the University of Strasbourg, as well as met with UFAZ students who were interns at the university.

UFAZ was established in 2014 at the initiative of the presidents of Azerbaijan and France. UFAZ presents two diplomas to the graduates within the consortium managed by the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University and the France University of Strasbourg.

