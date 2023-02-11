Azerbaijani districts dispatch humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkiye [PHOTOS]

11 February 2023 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Balakan, Beylagan, and Zardab districts have joined a campaign of humanitarian assistance to victims of Turkiye hit by the devastating earthquake, Azernews reports.

Humanitarian aid dispatched by the executive authorities of these districts has been delivered to the aid collection point in Ganja, Azerbaijan.

Aid from the Beylagan, Balakan, and Zardab districts includes generators, beds, electric heaters, lanterns, blankets, carpets, warm clothes, and canned food.

The collection and sending of humanitarian aid to Turkiye have been going on since February 6.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

At the time of writing, the death toll totaled 21,143 people with 80,097 injured.

---

