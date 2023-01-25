Azerbaijan approves agreement with Russia on co-op over border crossing points

25 January 2023 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement between the Russian Government and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation and interaction to coordinate the development of crossing points across the Azerbaijan-Russia border and access roads to them".

This agreement was signed in Baku on November 17, 2022.

After the agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry should notify the Russian government of the implementation of domestic procedures required for the agreement.

