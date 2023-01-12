MoD: Azerbaijani army prepared for all-weather conditions [VIDEO]

12 January 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has carried out all necessary measures to organize a high level of service and combat activities in any weather conditions in its subunits, especially in military units of the army, stationed in the mountainous area with difficult terrain, Azernews reports per the ministry.

The activities were carried out on the instructions of Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, the report added.

In order to carry out combat duty day and night at the combat positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units, special warm clothing for a cold climate has been distributed, and the necessary medicines, wood, coal, as well as liquid fuel were supplied in accordance with the preparation plan for the winter period.

The units stationed in Kalbajar and Lachin Districts are provided with necessities uninterruptedly through recently commissioned combined warehouses.

Servicemen, who need evacuation for medical treatment and examination, as well as cargo are transported by the use of specialized equipment and skis. Products, that strengthen immunity, and other foods are preferred in the nutrition of military personnel, serving in mountainous and cold regions.

Moreover, the personnel undertakes regular enlightenment talks on seasonal diseases and frostbite injuries, as well as the necessary preventive actions. As a result of preventive actions, there has not been a single case of frostbite injury in the Azerbaijan army units.

As a result of the interaction of the Engineering Troops with other state structures, snow clearance of supply and other roads is alternately carried out. The process of laying new roads is also underway in order to maintain the evacuation roads in working order during winter.

Since the start of the year, 804 km of roads have been cleared of snow and thus the uninterrupted movement of military and civilian transport has been ensured in Kalbajar and Lachin Districts.

Due to the fall of high snowfall, additional signs are buried in dangerous areas, and military personnel is instructed on strict compliance with safety regulations.

The moral-psychological state of the personnel of all military units, including subunits of the Azerbaijan Army, stationed in the mountainous areas with difficult terrain, is at a high level, as well as the assigned service and combat tasks are professionally fulfilled in the wintertime.

Currently, the work in this direction continues in a planned manner.

