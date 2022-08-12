Four people killed in car crash involving Armenian civilians, Russian peacekeeper in Karabakh

12 August 2022 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

A civilian car crashed with a Russian peacekeeping unit's SUV near Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city, killing four people, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

A car (HAVAL) driven by a Russian soldier collided with a VAZ-2107 car driven by Sarushen E., a local resident (26). All four victims were women aged 50, 51, 52, and 56 from Askaran. They were passengers in a VAZ-2107 car driven by a Sarushen, who survived the incident and was hospitalized.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan on November 10, 2020. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

