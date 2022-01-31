Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the Spring Holiday symbolizing the arrival of the New Year that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my cordial congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, the friendly people of China.

I wish for this holiday that has deep historical roots and vividly signifies your people’s national and moral heritage to bring peace, prosperity and abundance to your country and its people.

The present level and dynamics of the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China are gratifying. I am confident that through our joint efforts, the mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries in politics, economy, trade, energy, industry and other domains will continue to develop successfully.

I seize this opportunity to wish success to the People’s Republic of China in holding the Beijing Olympic Winter Games and express my firm belief that this international competition will be a grand sporting celebration.

I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting prosperity to the friendly people of China.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 January 2022

---

