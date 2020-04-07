By Trend

The execution of the act of pardon for clemency of a number of persons signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been completed, Trend reports on April 7.

According to Almammad Nuriyev, a member of the Public Committee that oversees correctional facilities under the Ministry of Justice, all 176 prisoners have been released.

Having examined the appeals sent to the head of state by a number of convicted persons over 65 who need special care because of their age and state of health due to the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the world, and their family members, given the state of health of the convicts, their behavior during the period of serving the sentence and based on the principles of humanism, 176 convicts were released.

In general, during the period of independence in Azerbaijan, 66 acts of pardon and 11 acts of amnesty have been signed.

---

