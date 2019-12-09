By Trend

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has signed an order on setting a date of elections to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

In accordance with the order by Azerbaijani president “On the dissolution of the Azerbaijani parliament of the fifth convocation and calling for early parliamentary elections” dated Dec. 5, 2019, and according to paragraph 1 of part 2 of article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the elections will be held on Feb. 9, 2020/

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz