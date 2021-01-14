By Vafa Ismayilova

Defence Ministry Spokesman Vagif Dargahli has denied Armenian media reports alleging that an Armenian soldier was wounded in an Azerbaijani truce violation, the ministry reported on its official Facebook page on January 13.

"The Azerbaijani Army did not violate the ceasefire. There was no ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani Army," Dargahli said.

He noted that the Azerbaijani Army strictly adheres to the trilateral statement on ceasefire signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020.

The ministry recalled that the Armenian media circulated a report on January 13 that "the Azerbaijani armed forces allegedly violated the ceasefire, as a result of which a serviceman of the Armenian occupation contingent Vardan Vachaganovish Kirakosyan (born 2000) was wounded".

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

