By Akbar Mammadov

Moscow stands for a political settlement of the protracted Nagorno-Karbakh conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing on June 4.

Commenting on Russia’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in the regions and, in particular, the issues of a peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Zakharova noted:

“We stand for a political settlement of this already protracted crisis through negotiations. We will do our best as a neighbouring country, as a country that has a long history of friendship, interaction and cooperation with these countries, sovereign states, in order to make our constructive contribution not only as a state but also as an intermediary participating in the work of the corresponding group”.

She also emphasized that although there are no fundamental changes in the conflict resolution she remains optimist.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

