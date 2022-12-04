Azerbaijan confirms 47 more COVID-19 cases

4 December 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 47 new coronavirus cases, 36 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours.

Up until now, 824,499 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,247 of them have recovered, and 9,983 people have died. Currently, 269 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,849 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,382,375 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 268 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 89 citizens, the second dose – 36 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 124 citizens. As many as 19 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 924 089 vaccine doses were administered, 5 393 329 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 874 481 people – the second dose, 3 392 224 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264 055 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

