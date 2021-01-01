By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 341 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 1.

Some 3,858 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 219,041 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 188,280 patients have recovered, 2,670 people have died. Currently, 28,091 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,473 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,199,939 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.



