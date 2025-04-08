Shahin Bayramov unveils Garabagh university’s vision for innovation and education

8 April 2025 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

At Garabagh University is integrating modern, research-based, innovation-driven, and student-oriented education models, Azernews reports, citing Shahin Bayramov, Rector of Karabakh University, as he said at the opening of the 7th ADA Political Forum in Khankendi, on the topic "Towards a New World Order."

He added that they hope that the future graduates and current students will leave their old lives and jobs behind to bring meaningful changes to the region.

"We believe that in order to achieve these goals, we must create a world-class academic environment at Karabakh University. Of course, we understand that this is not an easy task," he said.

First and foremost, the university will try to accelerate digital development by promoting innovation. Then, the university will do its best to bring together academics, students, researchers, members of the business community, practitioners, collaborators, and others.

"We are preparing to create an innovation center that will support startups, business projects, and technology-based initiatives. We will offer mentoring, consulting, and technical support services to people returning to this region, which are crucial in the early stages," said Shahin Bayramov.