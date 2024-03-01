National Art Museum hosts spectacular concert within new project [PHOTOS]

1 March 2024 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has organised a spectacular concert within the project "Music in the Museum, co-organized by the museum in partnership with the Culture Ministry.

The concert program "Evening of National Music" was presented by the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

Honoured artists Sevinj Sariyeva, mugham singer Elgiz Aliyev, Murad Lachin, Sabina Arabli, Gunay Imamverdiyeva performed before the audience.

The performances of the mugham singer were accompanied by musicians - Rustam Muslimov (tar), Elnur Salakhov (kamancha), Rafael Asgarov (balaban), Makhta Mahammadalizade (canon), and Siyavush Karimov (nagjara).

The concert, which was greeted with particular interest, was complemented by a thematic tour of the exhibition "Salam, Novruz!".

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry and the National Art Museum, the exhibition perfectly reflects the traditional values of the Azerbaijani people.

The exhibition space, which has an interesting concept, is divided into five thematic halls dedicated to Su (water), Od (fire), Yel (wind), and Torpag (soil) Chershenbesi (four pre-holiday Tuesdays, symbolising the elements of the universe), as well as the Novruz holiday itself.

Around 80 works of decorative, applied, and fine art from the museum's collection were presented as part of the exhibition.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decoratively applied arts in Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organised and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most popular projects.

The cultural institution also hosts master classes and conferences and actively cooperates with international partners.

