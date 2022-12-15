German photographer to capture beauty of Shusha city [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

With its breathtaking views, Shusha city continues to astound world-famous photographers from Turkiye, Germany, Finland, and Switzerland, Azernews reports.

Four Seasons of Shusha International Photo Project demonstrates Shusha's majestic nature and architecture through photography. The photo project is initiated by the Culture Ministry with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Within the project, international photographers stay in Shusha for several days to learn more about the history of the city, its culture, architecture, and the famous personalities who lived there. Each photographer captures the city's wonderful atmosphere at different times of the year. Turkish photographer Huseyin Taskin and Swiss photographer Reto Guntli were the first participants in the photo project. Finnish photographer Tiina Itkonen joined the project in October

Before leaving for Shusha, German photographer Fabian Weiss met with the head of the Culture Ministry Museum, Gallery, and Exhibitions Department, Nargiz Abdullayeva, to exchange views on the project.

The German photographer will stay in Shusha until December 16 to capture the beauty of the city.

The pictures of all four photographers will be included in a catalog published in Azerbaijani and English languages. In addition, a series of exhibitions will be held in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Switzerland, Germany, Finland, and other countries as part of the photo contest.

