By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center will hold another round table on March 16.

The round table discussed the life and work of mugham singer and composer Jabbar Garyagdioghlu.

He was widely known both as a khanende and as a composer who performed both folk songs and his own song compositions. His song "Baku" enjoyed great popularity in the 1930s-1940s.

In 1906-1912, his voice was recorded in Kiev, Moscow and Warsaw.

Honored Art Worker Agil Melikov, professor Minakhanum Nuriyeva, professor Vagif Yusifli, poet, publicist, author of the book "Jabbar Garyagdioghlu" Vagif Bakhmanli, screenwriter Kamala Musazade, screenwriter of two documentaries about mugham singer Hafiz Eynullayev will take part in the round table initiated by the director of the Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov.

The project coordinator is Doctor of Philosophy, researcher Gulhuseyn Kazimli.

During the round table, the Mugham Center soloists will perform the songs of Jabbar Garyagdioghlu.

Earlier, the Mugham Center held a round table dedicated to Bulbuljan, an eminent representative of the Karabakh mugham school.

Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Bulbuljan heritage researcher Gulhuseyn Kazimly said that Abdulbagi Zulalov, known under the pseudonym Bulbuljan (1841–1927), was born in the city of Shusha. From 1875 to 1905 he lived and worked in Tiflis. In 1905, the singer returned to the city of Shusha and devoted himself to the education of his orphaned nephews Ali Zulalov and Gambar Zulalov, who later became outstanding opera singers. In 1920 he moved to Baku, where he taught at various musical educational institutions.

Honored Art Worker Agil Melikov noted that a number of outstanding Azerbaijani singers have grown up on the legacy of Bulbuljan. The Zulalov family continued the musical traditions of their ancestors. The daughter, granddaughter and nephews of Bulbuljan subsequently gained fame as figures in the art of mugham.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz