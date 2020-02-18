By Laman Ismayilova

The Bolshoi Theater will amaze opera lovers with Antonin Dvorak 's opera Rusalka (Mermaid) on April 8-12. The theater invited opera star Dinara Aliyeva to perform the role of mermaid on April 8th, 10th and 12th.

Rusalka is one of the most famus works of the Czech composer, who found his inspiration in the fairy tale "The Little Mermaid".

The Czech libretto was written by the poet Jaroslav Kvapil based on the fairy tales of Karel Jaromír Erben and Bozena Nemcova.

Described as "a singer who possesses the gift of heaven" by soprano Montserrat Caballé, Azerbaijani soprano Dinara Aliyeva joined the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow as soloist in 2010, and has since appeared at major opera houses and concert halls throughout the world.

She has performed in major opera halls including Vienna State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Bavarian State Opera, among others; and under the batons of conductors such as Yuri Temirkanov, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Vladimir Spivakov, Yuri Bashmet, Constantine Orbelian, Giuseppe Sabbatini, Marcello Rota, Emmanuel Villaume, Pier Giorgio Bruno Morandi, Giuseppe Carello, Vasily Sinaisky and Tugan Sohiev.

In 2010, Aliyeva joined Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre as a soloist, making her debut as Liù in Puccini’s Turandot, and subsequently appeared in roles including Tatyana in Eugene Onegin, Violetta in La Traviata, Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Mimi in La Bohème, Leonora in Il Trovatore, Micaëla in Carmen, Marfa in The Tsar’s Bride, Nedda in Pagliacci, and many others.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz